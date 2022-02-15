No one can prorogue Assembly

KARAIKUDI

No one has the authority to discontinue a Legislative Assembly session, said senior Congress leader and former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram here on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that it was meaningless to say that the Assembly would be prorogued. It was not that easy as uttered by AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam.

Having been the Chief Minister, the two AIADMK leaders should be guarded as the apex court had given its rulings on such issues in the past, he said and also rubbished on the statement of BJP leader K Annamalai that TN would face election in 2024 along with the Lok Sabha polls.

The DMK party was elected by the people only in May 2021. The tenure of the State government was for five years. It has been implementing the promises made in their election manifesto. It was not that simple to execute programs as the AIADMK had emptied the treasury, he charged and added that the Chief Minister M K Stalin had already launched a number of welfare schemes.

Both Mr Palaniswami and Mr Panneerselvam were CMs and having seen the functioning of official machinery from close quarters, they should not have uttered in this manner. “They have become a laughing stock among the people of Tamil Nadu,” he blamed and wondered if they had executed their promises in one day or in a year.

Mr Chidambaram campaigned for the DMK, Congress and other alliance candidates in Puduvayal, Kandanur town panchayats near Karaikudi appealing to the people to vote for the DMK combine in the urban local body poll scheduled to be held on Feb 19.