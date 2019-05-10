No one can dislodge the govt., says Thambi Durai

AIADMK senior leader and Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambi Durai said no one can destabilise or dislodge the (AIADMK) government.

When asked about AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran’s remarks that the government would be sent home after May 23, Mr. Thambi Durai asserted that the ‘Amma government’ would complete its full five-year term. In a chat with reporters, Mr. Thambi Durai, who visited Rameswaram on Thursday to offer worship at the Sri Ramanathaswamy temple, said the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister were serving people who fully backed the government.

On the Election Commission (EC) ordering repolling in 13 booths in the State, Mr. Thambi Durai said the AIADMK would abide by the Commission’s orders.

On the controversy over shifting of EVMs and VVPATs from Coimbatore to Theni, he said the Election Commission had made it clear that it was routine, alternative arrangement and he did not sea any mayajal in this.