No new restrictions on account of Omicron variant in T.N.

Plan of action: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and officials meeting with health experts at the Secretariat on Friday.

CHENNAI

25 December 2021 00:45 IST

Govt. decides to continue with existing curbs till Dec. 31

The Tamil Nadu government has decided not to impose any fresh restriction in view of the emergence of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus. It will continue with the existing curbs till December 31.

The announcement came after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin met World Health Organisation Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan; Manoj Murhekar, Director of ICMR-NIE (National Institute of Epidemiology); ICMR-NIE Deputy Director Prabhdeep Kaur; CMC Director J.V. Peter; K.N. Arun Kumar, sub-regional head, WHO; R. Palaniswamy, State president of the IMA; P. Kuganantham. former Director of the Communicable Diseases Hospital; V Ramasubramanian, infectious disease specialist, Apollo Hospitals; and Heath Minister Ma. Subramanian.

An official statement said the experts made suggestions for tackling the spread of the Omicron variant. “On account of the upcoming festival season, the experts said people are likely to converge in large numbers at various places. The citizens are requested not to gather in large numbers anywhere, to wear a mask while stepping out of their homes and to maintain physical distancing outside,” the Chief Minister said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Stalin also requested the citizens to get vaccinated at the camps arranged by the government and asked shops, commercial establishments and cinema halls to adhere to the guidelines.