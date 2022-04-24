No new reported COVID-19 infections in Vellore

Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur log zero new cases

Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur log zero new cases

There were no fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore district on Sunday, and the total number of cases stood at 57,309.

A total of 56,142 persons have been discharged. The district now has four active cases, and the toll is 1,163.

No new cases were reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts.