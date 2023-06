June 26, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

No new case of COVID-19 infection was recorded in the State on Monday, according to the daily bulletin from the Directorate of Public Health. One person was declared to have recovered, pushing the tally of those under treatment to 16. The State did not record any deaths among those under treatment.

So far, 36,10,593 people have tested positive and among them 35,72,497 have recovered. Till date 38,080 people under treatment have succumbed to the infection.

