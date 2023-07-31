ADVERTISEMENT

No new cases of COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

July 31, 2023 04:37 am | Updated 12:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

No new case of COVID-19 infection was reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, July 30, 2023. So far, 36,10,628 persons have tested positive. Two patients were discharged in a day pushing the tally of recoveries to 35,72,540.

So far, 38,081 have succumbed to the infection. No new casualty among those under treatment was reported the Directorate of Public Health daily bulletin stated.

At present, seven persons are under treatment according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department. 

