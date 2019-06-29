No need to review order on Vinayaka Chathurthi: HC

The Madras High Court on Friday rejected a petition filed by Vinayagar Chathurthi Madhyakuzhu, an offshoot of Hindu Munnani, urging it to review its September 5, 2018, order through which several guidelines laid down by the government for installation and procession of Vinayagar idols had been upheld.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad dismissed a miscellaneous petition seeking the leave of the court to file the review petition. The judges held that there was no error apparent on the face of the record necessitating the court to review the order.

In an affidavit filed through its counsel G. Karthikeyan, the review petitioner, stated that reasonable needs of those who install Lord Vinayagar idols had not been considered by the government while laying down the guidelines in accordance with a direction issued by the first Division Bench of the High Court last year.

They claimed that the stipulation to obtain permission from the police, the Corporation and the fire department was not practical since each of the them would take time to grant permission. It stated that police permission was sufficient for the installation and procession of the idols.

“This honourable court ought to have considered that clearance of fire safety authorities for thousands of idols which are temporary in nature could never be implemented for one simple reason that the fire service department does not have enough manpower,” the affidavit filed by C. Parameswaran, trustee of petitioner organisation, read.