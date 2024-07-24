GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No need to obtain govt. nod to prosecute police personnel from the rank of constable to Inspector, rules Madras High Court

Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and K. Rajasekar refuse to extend to them the protection made available to officers from the rank of DSP/ACP

Updated - July 24, 2024 10:35 pm IST

Published - July 24, 2024 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday held that police personnel from the rank of constable to Inspector would not be entitled to the protection of obtaining prior government sanction before initiating criminal prosecution against them, even for acts performed during discharge of their official duty.

A Division Bench of Justices A.D. Jagadish Chandira and K. Rajasekar refused to extend the protection provided under Section 197 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.P.C.) to officers below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police/Assistant Commissioner of Police (DSP/ACP).

Answering a reference made to them by a single judge of the High Court in view of conflicting decisions over granting the protection to police personnel below the rank of DSP/ACP, the Division Bench held that there was no unconstitutionality in denying the protection to a section of police personnel.

The judges agreed with State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohamed Jinnah that Section 197 clearly stated that the necessity of obtaining prior sanction would arise solely with respect to police officers who could be removed from service only by the government and not by anyone else. However, police personnel in the rank of constables to Inspectors could be dismissed/removed from service either by the Superintendents, Deputy Inspectors General or Inspectors General of Police. Therefore, there was no necessity to obtain prior government sanction before prosecuting them, the SPP said.

Accepting his submissions, the Division Bench said a distinction made between two classes of police personnel under Section 197, due to the different nature of duties performed by them and the responsibilities entrusted upon them, could not be said to be in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

Authoring the verdict, Justice Chandira wrote: “Article 14 guarantees the right to equality before law and equal protection of law to all citizens regardless of their caste, creed, religion, gender or any other personal characteristic. However, it cannot be misconstrued to apply against the hierarchy in administrative aspects.”

He further said: “While Article 14 certainly forbids class legislation, it, however, permits reasonable classification of persons, objects and transactions by law and the only restriction could be that such classification should not be arbitrary, artificial, or evasive.... [In the present case], this court feels that it is in the wisdom of legislature, the scope and application of the said provision (Section 197 of Cr.P.C.) has been restricted with a reasonable differentia....”

Though some of the petitioners had highlighted that prior government sanction had been selectively mandated only for Inspectors serving in the ‘Q’ branch (which monitors terror activities) under a third proviso to the Rule 4 of Tamil Nadu Police (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1955, the Bench said this provision had not been challenged by any of the petitioners.

Even otherwise, the Bench said, “When Section 197(3) of Cr.P.C. empowers the State government to issue a notification for application of sub section (2) to such class or category of the members of the forces charged with the maintenance of public order, we feel that the proviso under Rule 4 of the Tamil Nadu Police (Discipline & Appeal) Rules granting the benefit under Section 197(3) to the police personnel in the cadre of Inspector of Police ‘Q’ Branch alone must be in consonance with such empowerment...”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.