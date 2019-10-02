No need to explain DMK’s donation: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said he was under no compulsion to explain to anyone, including DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakant, the donation his party gave its alliance partners during this year’s Lok Sabha polls.

The DMK had donated ₹15 crore each to the CPI and the Kongu Makkal Desiya Katchi and ₹10 crore to the CPI(M). This came to light after the DMK filed an affidavit with the Election Commission, giving details of the election expenditure. Ms. Vijayakant recently demanded that the DMK should give an explanation about the donation.

When asked about this, Mr. Stalin said, “We have disclosed everything to the Election Commission and filed returns with the Income Tax Department. I need not answer to Ms. Premalatha.”

When asked about a memorandum submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by the State government, Mr. Stalin said the AIADMK government had only been sending memorandums. “No action has been taken on these requests,” he claimed.