No need for panic over mutant strain of coronavirus: Health Minister

There was no need for the people to panic over the rapid spread of the mutant strain of novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said here on Tuesday.
The State government has already taken all necessary precautionary and safety measures. “Details of the 1,088 persons, who had arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad over the past 10 days, have been collected and they were being closely monitored,” Mr.Vijayabaskar said speaking to reporters at Viralimalai in Pudukottai district.
Mr. Vijayabaskar said RT-PCR tests were being done on all those returning from abroad by state and central governments and the test results were being provided within three hours.
Comprehensive safety -related measures had been taken after holding discussions with the Health Secretary and District Collectors, he said adding that the State borders were also being intensely monitored. The preventive measures being implemented in Tamil Nadu were being emulated in other States, he claimed.
