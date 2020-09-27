No need for new parties in DMK alliance: VCK leader

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Saturday said that his party would continue to be with the DMK-led alliance, and he believed that there was no need for new parties in the front as it was already strong.

Announcing that the VCK would protest against the farm Bills across Tamil Nadu on September 28, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the party was ready for the Assembly election and was determined to keep “reactionary forces” out of power in the State.

“We are in the alliance led by the DMK and are very clear that casteist and religious forces should not gain prominence in Tamil Nadu, and power should not be in the hands of reactionary forces,” he said.

Formidable alliance

Contending that only the DMK-led alliance could keep the BJP at bay, he said that it was already a formidable alliance.

“Only a DMK-led alliance can stop the BJP and Sanatana forces. There are already 10 parties in the alliance, and there is no need to add to it. There is enough strength,” he also said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan added that the VCK would revert to contesting on an ‘independent symbol’.

“Only in 2001, we contested on some other symbol. After that, we have been contesting on our own symbol. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, we adopted a different strategy in Villupuram (where its candidate contested on the DMK symbol). In future, we will continue to contest on an independent symbol,” he said.