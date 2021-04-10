No need for full lockdown if guidelines are followed: CM

SALEM

10 April 2021 01:56 IST

‘Talks with experts will be held if there is a spike in cases’

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said that a full lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 wouldn’t be necessary if government guidelines are followed.

But if the number of positive cases increases, a discussion would be held with medical experts and the government would adhere to their advice, he told reporters here.

Mr. Palaniswami, who took his second dose of vaccination against COVID-19 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, said that COVID-19 cases were gradually increasing, and appealed to the public to follow all guidelines.

“There are 30,131 active cases in the State and 8.72 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. As many as 12,840 people have succumbed to it and 2.02 crore swab samples have been collected,” he said, and added that there were 260 testing centres across the State.

Vaccine stock

The Chief Minister said the State had received 47,03,501 doses of Covishield and 7.82 lakh doses of Covaxin.

The State approximately had a stock of 20 lakh doses of vaccines.

He added that 39.83 lakh people had so far been vaccinated.

Mr. Palaniswami said that fever camps were being conducted across the State and there were sufficient beds, PPE kits and masks.