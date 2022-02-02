No need for any fresh examination in Mullaperiyar: Duraimurugan

CHENNAI

02 February 2022 00:18 IST

Any examination could be undertaken only on completion of works to increase the height of the dam to 152 feet, says the Minister

Days after the Central Water Commission (CWC) submitted in the Supreme Court seeking a fresh examination of the security of Mullaperiyar dam although it maintained that the safety of the dam was satisfactory, Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan on Tuesday contended that any examination could be undertaken only on completion of works to increase the height of the dam to 152 feet, which was allowed by the apex court.

Citing judgments by the Supreme Court delivered on February 27, 2006 and May 7, 2014 in which it allowed increasing the height of the Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet, Mr. Duraimurugan contended: “Any inspection could be made only after completing the work and there is no need to undertake any inspection to review the strength of the dam. The seepage and lime leaching are only within the accepted limits. Tamil Nadu’s position is that there is no need for any re-inspection to review the strength of the dam in any angle.”

Mr. Duraimurugan said Tamil Nadu would submit its response to the status report filed by the CWC in this regard before February 4. “This government would take all efforts to protect the rights of Tamil Nadu and the welfare of farmers,” the Minister said in a two-page statement. He also contended that the CWC was “contradicting” its own submission that a 14-member committee found the safety of the dam as satisfactory.

Advertising

Advertising

Four individuals from Kerala had moved the Supreme Court in 2020 and 2021 over the rule curve, gate operation schedule and instrumentation in Mullaperiyar dam. Tamil Nadu has been submitting its affidavits in the case and when the cases came up for hearing on December 15, the apex court had allowed submission of counter-affidavits, if any by February 4 and posted the matter for further hearing in the third week of this month. Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments, Supervisory Committee on Mullaperiyar and the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti have been included as respondents in the case.

In a status report, the CWC submitted that the Mullaperiyar dam was safe and that remaining maintenance and other works have to be completed and further pointed out that Kerala has not been cooperating and has been creating obstacles, Mr. Duraimurugan said.