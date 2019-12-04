No necessity for Sasikala to rejoin ruling party: Dhinakaran

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday claimed that there had been no attempts to facilitate the re-entry of V.K. Sasikala, his aunt and former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, into the ruling party.

“There is no need to do so. Their [AIADMK leaders’] wish to wean some of you away from this movement did not get fulfilled, thanks to your steadfast loyalty,” Mr. Dhinakaran said in a statement addressed to members of his organisation.

He referred to certain observations of AIADMK functionaries regarding whether Sasikala would be allowed back into the party.

Making a statement in connection with the third death anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, which falls on December 5, the AMMK leader said an announcement on the completion of all formalities with regard to the registration of his party would be out “any time now”.

He hinted that the AMMK would contest the forthcoming elections to rural local bodies.