Tamil Nadu

No necessity for Sasikala to rejoin ruling party: Dhinakaran

more-in

AMMK leader hints party will contest rural civic polls

AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday claimed that there had been no attempts to facilitate the re-entry of V.K. Sasikala, his aunt and former interim general secretary of the AIADMK, into the ruling party.

“There is no need to do so. Their [AIADMK leaders’] wish to wean some of you away from this movement did not get fulfilled, thanks to your steadfast loyalty,” Mr. Dhinakaran said in a statement addressed to members of his organisation.

He referred to certain observations of AIADMK functionaries regarding whether Sasikala would be allowed back into the party.

Making a statement in connection with the third death anniversary of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, which falls on December 5, the AMMK leader said an announcement on the completion of all formalities with regard to the registration of his party would be out “any time now”.

He hinted that the AMMK would contest the forthcoming elections to rural local bodies.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 4, 2019 1:04:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/no-necessity-for-sasikala-to-rejoin-ruling-party-dhinakaran/article30153358.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY