No move to lift ban on lottery ticket sale, says Finance Minister

Palaniswami had said there were plans to remove ban

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Sunday categorically ruled out any move to lift the ban on the sale of lottery tickets in the State. On Saturday, AIADMK co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that there were attempts to reintroduce lottery tickets, and the DMK government should not allow the same.

“I would like to assert that the talk about lottery did not arise in any of the discussions or review meetings of the Tamil Nadu government,” Mr. Rajan said in a statement.

He said the erstwhile AIADMK government had left the State finances in tatters for the new government to improve it. “Even when we attempt to restore it, Mr. Palaniswami should understand that lottery is not at all in our minds,” he said.

Mr. Rajan said while the former Chief Minister was welcome to improve the State finances if he had any creative ideas, he should not indulge in false campaigns and find fault with the government based on his imagination.

The Minister said the previous AIADMK government was responsible for poor State finances and Mr. Palaniswami’s claim was a result of his frustration.

Taking a dig at Mr. Palaniswami for not tabling the Comptroller and Auditor General’s reports on the floor of the Assembly in time, he said only after the DMK came to power, the administrative failures of the AIADMK had come to light.

“The AIADMK’s administrative failure will further be exposed when the white paper on finances is released,” Mr. Rajan said.

Pointing out how several files were not cleared by the AIADMK government for months, he said even a file relating to then Chief Minister’s announcement for the release of funds for the welfare of deceased police officers from the Disaster Response Fund, in September and October last year, was not cleared until this May.

“It was Mr. Palaniswami who did not grant funds to the families of the police personnel who died,” he said.