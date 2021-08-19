Tamil Nadu

No more ‘maiden speech’: Vanathi

BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan urged the Assembly on Wednesday to do away with the practice of referring to the first speech of a newly elected member as “maiden speech”.

She said if an MLA was speaking for the first time in the House, it could be termed as “first [debut] speech” or “introductory speech”. The usage of “maiden speech” (kanni pechu in Tamil) can be avoided in the future, she said.

The word kanni means a spinster, and so a better word can be used for such speeches, she said.

Speaker M. Appavu responded, “These days, it is not being used. I accept it [to avoid the term maiden].”


