No more distribution of relief material directly, warns TN govt

Tamil Nadu government on Sunday warned against the distribution of food packets and other essential supplies by individuals, organisations and political parties, contending that such acts of defying the prohibitory orders amounted to violating the lockdown and could lead to further spread of COVID-19.

"If anyone is found involving in such acts, they could be considered to have violated the orders and District Collectors and police officers are instructed to initiate appropriate legal actions against them," an official release stated and further sought for cooperation from all those concerned.

If these individuals or organisations or political parties intended to help people in need, they could do so through authorities concerned, it reiterated. The State government's reiteration followed media reports about such individuals, organisations and political parties distributing relief materials to people in need.

"The actions of some individuals, some organisations and political parties distributing food packets or other essential supplies directly, defying the prohibitory orders, amount to violating the lockdown. These unregulated activities could lead to further spread of the infection," an official release stated. Hence, they were asked to avoid direct distribution so as to contain the spread.

The prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) as well as the Disaster Management Act was only to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is contained by restricting people from stepping out and to avoid crowding and also to ensure social distancing. However, specific timings have been announced so that people could get their essential supplies, it pointed out.

The press release also referred to orders issued earlier that stated persons or organisations intending to help in the efforts against the spread of COVID-19 could do so by contributing to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

In case they intended to contribute in kind, they could contribute to Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation or to District Collectors concerned, it recalled. Orders had been issued to use the contributions made in kind to feed elderly persons, destitutes through community kitchens and also as dry rations to poor families in need of them.

In the case of Municipalities, contributions could be made to the Municipal Commissioners concerned and in case of smaller towns and villages, contributions could be made to respective local administration authorities.