‘No mention of Amma Unavagams in policy note’

The canteens were welcomed by the poor and the downtrodden, says Velumani

AIADMK whip S.P. Velumani said the policy note tabled by the DMK government in the Assembly on Tuesday did not mention Amma Unavagams or the two-wheeler scheme for working women.

During a debate on the demand for grants for the Municipal Administration and Water Supply and Rural Development Departments, Mr. Velumani (Thondamuthur) said Amma Unavagams were welcomed by the poor and the downtrodden and even other States had visited the facilities to emulate them.

The former Municipal Administration Minister said the two-wheeler scheme was introduced by the AIADMK regime for the benefit of working women, providing them subsidies. But it had not found a mention in the policy note.

Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periakaruppan responded that there were no requests for the two-wheeler scheme, but the government launched the free bus ticket scheme for working women, as promised in its election manifesto.

Mr. Velumani thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his statement in the House, responding to the Coimbatore-South MLA that the Tamil Nadu government would definitely implement the Metrorail project in Coimbatore city.