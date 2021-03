Chennai

28 March 2021 01:06 IST

Amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, DMK president M.K. Stalin took a dig at his party’s Alandur and Pallavaram candidates while campaigning in Pallavaram. Requesting everyone to wear masks when stepping out, Mr. Stalin pointed out to the crowd in jest: “Look...our candidates are not wearing masks. Please wear a mask.”

