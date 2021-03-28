Amid an increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, DMK president M.K. Stalin took a dig at his party’s Alandur and Pallavaram candidates while campaigning in Pallavaram. Requesting everyone to wear masks when stepping out, Mr. Stalin pointed out to the crowd in jest: “Look...our candidates are not wearing masks. Please wear a mask.”
No masking contempt
T.K. Rohit
Chennai,
March 28, 2021 01:06 IST
