No lockdown relaxation in Villupuram and Tindivanam: Collector

The district administration, on Monday, announced that the lockdown, implemented to check the spread of COVID-19, will be continued in the containment zones.

There are 37 containment zones in Villupuram and Tindivanam municipalities, Arakandanallur town panchayat, Vadakuchipalayam and Avaduyarpattu panchayats and 32 other areas across the district, according to Collector A. Annadurai.

Essential commodities will be available in Villupuram, Tindivanam, Arakandanallur and other containment zones from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. Pharmacies, permitted government departments and electricity services will continue. In other areas in the district, the revised guidelines issued by the State government will be implemented.

Mr. Annadurai said that all agriculture and all other activities already permitted would be allowed to continue in non-containment zones, town panchayats and village panchayats which have not reported any COVID-19 positive cases so far. Stand alone shops will be permitted to function from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but social distancing norms should be ensured, failing which action would be initiated, he said.

Over 500 returnees from various districts to Villupuram have been identified and accommodated at four centres in the district. Of them, the results of about 86 persons have come back positive while the results of 350 others are awaited.