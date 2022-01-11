No liquor sale on three days

MADURAI

11 January 2022 21:51 IST

Tasmac liquor outlets will remain shut on January 15 (Thiruvalluvar Day), January 18 (Vallalar Day) and January 26 (Republic Day). According to the district administration, shops and establishments with licences issued in the category of FL1, FL2, FL3, FL3A, FL3AA and FL11 should not be opened on the above-mentioned dates. Any attempts to sell liquor on those dates would be punishable under relevant laws, a press release said here on Tuesday.

