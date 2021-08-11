No link between White Paper and DVAC raids, says TN Minister

Tiruppur

11 August 2021 13:56 IST

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan said the raids, on former Minister S.P. Velumani, were part of the “law taking its course”

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan ruled out allegations connecting the release of the White Paper by the State government and the State-wide raids by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on the properties linked to former Minister S.P. Velumani on Tuesday.

Speaking to mediapersons at Palladam in Tiruppur district, he described the raids as the “law taking its course.” Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had assured the public during his election campaigns that the State government would identify the irregularities in governance and register cases against those involved, he said, adding that these DVAC raids were “a part of” these assurances.

Advertising

Advertising

“If justice is on his [Mr. Velumani’s] side and if he has confidence in the rule of law, he can find a solution through that,” Mr. Saminathan said.

On the White Paper, the Minister said that the DMK government, from 1996 to 2001, under the leadership of then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi took steps to improve the financial situation of the State following the alleged mismanagement during the 1991-96 AIADMK regime. He asserted that Mr. Stalin too will take similar steps to improve the State’s finances.