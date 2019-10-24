‘No letter flagging polarisation of youth on religious lines was sent’

A letter purportedly sent by a senior State government official to the Director of School Education, urging him to look into whether religious groups were entering educational institutions to form ‘love jihad’ brigades, stirred up a hornet’s nest in the State on Wednesday. State government officials, however, were quick to deny that such a letter, which was leaked to the media, even existed.

The letter, dated September 20, from S. Venkatesan, deputy secretary to the government, read: “It has been brought to the notice of the government about (sic) the Hindu Ilaingnar Munnani and Hindu Manavar Munnani function at schools and colleges to integrate students of higher and secondary levels by promoting moral education, devotion, mythology, epics and the history of Hindu leaders.”

Speaking about the activities of religious groups in colleges, the letter stated: “The Hindu Ilaingnar Munnani wing would integrate college students (Hindus) by forming units comprising 10 students in every college. The unit would watch the activities of the Hindu girl students in the colleges with the aim of preventing any ‘love jihad’ activities.”

These observations were made in reference to a letter sent by the Public (Law and Order) Department on September 12, the letter from the School Education Department indicated.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan denied that the department had sent any letter or communication calling for the prevention of activities in educational institutions that could lead to the polarisation of youth on the lines of religion, creed and community.

“As far as our department is concerned, any circular will be sent only after the approval of the Chief Minister [is obtained]. No such circular has been sent to officials of the Education Department, schools or students,” Mr. Sengottaiyan said.

While he reiterated that the letter had not been sent to any senior officials in the department or educational institutions, Mr. Venkatesan refused to comment on the nature of the letter and the reason why it had been drafted.

Addressed to the directors of various branches in the School Education Department, the letter stated that the authorities should keep watch on the patronisation of such activities by schools and colleges, as these will be a violation of the guidelines governing such institutions. The Directors of School Education, Matriculation Schools and Elementary Education had further been directed to take necessary action in this regard and send a report on the action taken to the government, as the matter will come up in the next law and order meeting.

Departments in denial

Following the Education Minister’s denial, senior officials in the School Education Department also followed suit, denying that they had received any such letter, and clarifying that no action had been initiated in accordance with the said communication. The Director of School Education and the Director of Matriculation Schools maintained that they had received no such report. Director of College Education Jothi Venkateswaran said the department had not received any such circular.