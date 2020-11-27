No lesson learnt from 2015: Stalin

No lesson learnt from 2015, he says

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday said the State government had not learnt any lesson from the floods that ravaged Chennai in December 2015 and that it failed to rectify the shortcomings highlighted by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the flood situation.

Mr. Stalin, who visited 11 Assembly constituencies in Chennai and distributed relief material to the affected, said the ground reality had disproved the claim of the government that water was not stagnating in the city because of its precautionary measures.

“Problems of areas prone to waterlogging remain unaddressed. Not just slum clearance board areas, but all low-lying areas are inundated,” he said. Mr. Stalin said if the government had de-silted stormwater drains, it could have avoided stagnation of rainwater on the roads.

“Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani used the amount allotted under the smart city scheme only for personal gain. The government has not conducted elections to the Municipal Corporation and is governing them with Commissioners only to loot the exchequer,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said the government should make a proper assessment of damages and disburse ₹5,000 each to those affected by the cyclone.