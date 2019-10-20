No leniency in Pocso cases, says court

Showing leniency in awarding punishment to those convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act of 2012 will be tantamount to posing a threat to the safety of children, the Madras High Court has said.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan made the observation while confirming the sentence of 10 years of rigorous imprisonment imposed by a Mahila Court in November 2016 on P. Prakash of Erode for having sexually abused a 13-year-old girl in May 2016.

The judge dismissed a criminal appeal preferred by the convict and said: “The accused does not deserve any leniency from this court, as the acquittal of a person like the accused will be tantamount to posing a threat to female children and there may be a possibility of [their] losing their virginity at a young age itself.”

Claim rejected

Though the convict attempted to escape from the case by claiming that the alleged victim was not a minor at the time of the incident, the judge rejected his claim on the basis of medical evidence as well as her school certificates.