No issues with Annamalai, alliance with BJP continues: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami’s confirmation on alliance with BJP comes a day after he met Amit Shah and JP Nadda in New Delhi.

April 27, 2023 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST - CHENNAI:

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK general secetary Edappadi K Palaniswamy (right) and Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai during an event in Chennai. File photo

AIADMK general secetary Edappadi K Palaniswamy (right) and Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai during an event in Chennai. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A day after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday, April 27, 2023, said there are no issues between the party and BJP State president Annamalai and the alliance between the two parties continues.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Thursday, Mr. Palaniswami also questioned Chief Minister M.K.Stalin’s silence over two audio clips purportedly containing the voice of Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan.

“Mr. Rajan has said the two audio clips are not authentic. The allegations made in the clip are serious. His late reaction to the clips raises doubts,” Mr. Palaniswami said.

He also said the AIADMK has taken the issue to the attention of Mr. Shah and urged the Centre to probe the clips and bring out the truth.

Mr. Palaniswami termed his meeting with Mr. Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda on April 26 as a courtesy call. It was his first meeting after his election as AIADMK general secretary.

He said he had earlier urged the media not to ask him about Mr. Annamalai, to put a full stop about the buzz that there is rift between AIADMK and BJP.

Mr. Palaniswami also clarified that the recent reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) tabled in the Assembly, has not pointed out any wrongdoings under AIADMK regime.

The CAG has only pointed out non-utilisation of funds. We could not spend the funds since it was COVID period. There is also no wrongdoing in the issue of tenders, he said.

Mr. Palaniswami said CAG has pointed out that DMK government has not utilised over ₹ 28,000 crore allocated in the budget in 2021-22.

On the Kodanad estate-dacoity-cum-murder case, he said the AIADMK has identified those involved and arrested them, but alleged that the DMK government has got bail for them.

That is why we are seeking a CBI probe, he added.

On O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Palaniswami alleged that the expelled coordinator of the AIADMK was acting as a B-team of DMK and also reiterated that there was no place for those who betrayed the party.

