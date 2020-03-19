No irregularities in road work contracts, says Palaniswami

Rejecting the allegation that only five contractors were allowed to participate in the tender process for Performance Based Maintenance Contracts (PBMCs) for road-laying work in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday said projects were awarded only to those who quoted the lowest price.

“The e-tender system is followed for PBMCs. We are honestly following the tender process,” he said while responding to DMK MLA Thangam Thennarasu, who sought to know why the government had awarded projects only to five contractors. Speaking during the debate on the demands for grants to Highways and Minor Ports and Buildings and Irrigation (Public Works Department) Mr. Thennarasu levelled a series of allegations against the government, with the CM frequently intervening to give clarifications and deny the charges. “Under the e-tender process, no one knows who the bidders are,” he said, adding, “Whoever fulfills the necessary requirements can bid for projects. Only when the bids are being finalised will we know who the bidders are.”