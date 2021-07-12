No intention to enter politics in the future, says actor Rajinikanth

The actor also disbanded Rajini Makkal Mandram, an organisation he founded as a precursor to his promised political party, and revived his fans associations, “without any affiliated wings”

An hour after reigniting speculation about the possibility of his entering politics, actor Rajinikanth on Monday categorically stated that he has no intentions of entering politics in the future. He also disbanded ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ (RMM) an organisation that he founded in 2018 as a precursor to the political party that he had promised to launch to contest the 2021 State Assembly elections after he announced his political intentions in December 2017.

Also Read | Get ‘First Day First Show’, our weekly newsletter from the world of cinema, in your inbox. You can subscribe for free here

The actor tweeted his clear-cut statement hours after he met office-bearers of the RMM. Rajinikanth's next film, Annathe, is set for release on Deepavali day later this year.

In the statement, he said: “It is my duty to clarify the status and functions of RMM. This has become a question mark in the minds of office-bearers and fans. I transformed Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Association into Rajini Makkal Mandram to form a political party and enter politics and created organisational posts at State and district level. However, what we wanted to do was not possible due to circumstances. I have no intentions to enter politics in the future. Therefore, RMM will be disbanded. Rajinikanth Fans Welfare Association will function like before without any affiliated wings.”

An hour earlier, addressing reporters outside his house in Chennai, Rajinikanth appeared to hint that he was again considering entering politics in Tamil Nadu.

“I couldn't meet the RMM office-bearers after I said that I couldn’t enter politics. Annathe shooting got delayed and then, we had elections and then the Corons (second wave). I had gone for my health check-up in the United States and returned. Should we continue RMM and what are going to be its functions...are some of the questions that are there in the minds of the RMM members and fans. And also, there are questions about whether I am going to enter politics in future...I will discuss all this with RMM office-bearers and then make an announcement,” he had said on Monday morning.

In the past, after a long wait and anticipation, the superstar had finally decided to not enter politics in the last week of December 2020 citing the COVID-19 pandemic and his fragile health just a few weeks after he had said he would form a political party and contest in the State Assembly elections.