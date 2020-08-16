No installation or procession of Vinayaka idols in public places: police

The Chennai city police have firmly told the organisers of Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations that there should not be any installation, procession or celebration and have asked them to follow the restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the State government said it was not possible to allow the installation of idols, procession or immersion in public places in view of the lockdown across the State. Hindu Munnani, a major organiser of the festival, announced that it would defy the government’s directive and install Vinayaka idols at 1.5 lakh locations across the State on August 22, as part of the festival.

In a couple of places, the organisers installed flag poles and had a face-off with the police on Friday. Additional Commissioners of Police R. Dhinakaran, A. Arun and D. Kannan held a meeting with the organisers, including functionaries of Hindu Munnani on Saturday, and explained the restrictions. They advised the organisers to follow the orders of the government.

G. Bhakthavachalam, State organiser of the Hindu Munnani said, “We are firm in installing Vinayaka idols and have told them about our stance. There will be no procession and immersion this time. We may not be able to install huge idols as we did last year. Now there is a shortage of makers and materials during the pandemic.”

A.P.Elangovan, president of Hindu Munnani, Chennai city, said, “We plan to install over 5,000 idols. It is going to be only worship and no procession. We will follow all COVID-19 restrictions of the Central and the State governments and maintain physical distance and other protocols. We will ensure that there is no gathering of more than four persons at the venues."

A senior police officer said, “We explained the government’s stand that installation of idols was not allowed. We asked them to cooperate with the police and they assured us that they would not do anything in breach of the order of the government or the police.”

The city police have made it clear that even installation of idols was not allowed. They have registered a case for installing a flagpole in Komalleeswaranpet on Saturday. Joint Commissioners of Police have been told to convene a meeting with other organisers to impress upon them to follow the government restrictions.