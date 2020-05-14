No immediate benefit for MSMEs: Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Thursday said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s announcements for MSMEs on Wednesday would not benefit them immediately and also would not lead to any economic benefits in the near term.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said everyone expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of a ₹20 lakh crore package would be a big opportunity to revive the economy from the historic lows it had reached now. “It is highly condemnable that the Finance Minister did not make announcement for the poor people whose livelihoods are hitting the rock bottom,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri warned that if the situation continued, crores of people, who were suffering from hunger and deprivation, would rise together and fight against the Centre and State governments.