No home isolation in Dindigul, COVID-19 patients have tough time

Three members of a family walked out of a hospital because it had no facilities

The recent case of three members of a family from Kodaikanal having tested positive for COVID-19 has put the spotlight on difficulties that patients face in the absence of the option of home isolation in Dindigul district.

Smriti Lamech, her husband and 15-year-old son tested positive on Tuesday. All of them had mild symptoms. However, her 14-year-old daughter tested negative.

Health Department officials told the patients that it was mandatory that they get themselves admitted to either the government hospital or a private hospital. Accordingly, they got themselves admitted to a private hospital on Wednesday. They took Ms. Lamech’s daughter along, as there was no one to take care of her. But the hospital lacked facilities, Ms. Lamech alleged, speaking to The Hindu.

“The hospital authorities asked us to arrange our own food. Despite it being a COVID-19 ward, there was no electric kettle or steamer for the patients. The roof started leaking in heavy rain,” she said. Most importantly, the doctor visited the patients only around 10 p.m. “After informing the doctor of the situation, we left to be in home isolation,” Ms. Lamech said.

But the next day, the police and officials of the Departments of Revenue and Health insisted that they get themselves admitted to a hospital as the option of home isolation was not available in the district. “So we made several calls to private hospitals and managed to get ourselves admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore. Through the whole process, we have fulfilled our duties as honest and responsible citizens. But the district administration’s lack of planning for treatment and the absence of the option of home isolation has caused us severe inconvenience,” she said.

When contacted, Block Medical Officer M. Aravind Krishnan said the Collector had ordered that the option of home isolation not be given to patients.