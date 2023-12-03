ADVERTISEMENT

No holiday for courts on Monday

December 03, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A view of the Madras High Court Building in Chennai. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjay V. Gangapurwala has decided not to declare a holiday for the courts in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Monday despite torrential rains forecast due to Cyclone Michaung. The courts will function with available staff.

A circular issued by Registrar General M. Jothiraman stated that the courts, in the four districts, would however not pass any adverse order on account of the absence of the lawyers or the litigants concerned with respect to the cases listed for hearing on Monday.

Court sources said no staff member would be compelled to attend duty and that the hearings would be conducted with those who could manage to come to court and go back home safely.

