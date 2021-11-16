No heavy vehicles on R.K. Mutt Road

The traffic police have banned heavy vehicles from entering R.K. Mutt Road because of the heavy damages caused by the rains on Monday.

With the Greater Chennai Corporation taking up repair of the road, the traffic police are allowing only two-wheelers and light vehicles on the road and have announced diversion for heavy vehicles, including the Metropolitan Transort Corporation (MTC) buses. The MTC buses and heavy vehicles bound for Mandaveli have been diverted at Luz junction through Kutcheri Road.

The vehicles proceeding on G.N. Chetty Road towards Bazullah Road are being diverted through Habibullah Road at the Vani Mahal junction.

A portion of G.N. Chetty Road has been blocked to enable the civic body to drain the stagnant water.

Earlier in the day, the Ashtabujam Road leading to Perambur High Road was blocked because of water stagnation causing traffic bottlenecks. However, the civic authorities drained out rainwater by noon.