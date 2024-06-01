No gap between power demand and supply: Tangedco

Amid increasing demand due to the heatwave conditions, Tangedco on Saturday said there is no gap between power demand and supply.

According to an official statement, Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Yadav held a virtual review meeting with power managers on the measures taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the State.

Tamil Nadu’s peak power demand hit an all-time high of 20,830 MW on May 2. Chennai’s peak demand recorded an all-time high of 4,769 MW on May 31, the statement said. Tangedco said Chennai’s power consumption reached a new high of 101.76 million units on May 31.

The demand has been met without any hurdle through own sources, purchase from power exchanges, and swap and short-term power arrangements, the statement said. It also said that power cuts happen in some parts during summer due to issues like line faults.

In the review meeting, instructions were given to immediately attend to such issues and ensure uninterrupted power supply. Engineers were instructed to undertake field review in areas where power cuts have happened and take steps to rectify them, the release said.

The power managers were also told to ensure that information on power shutdown due to maintenance work is provided to consumers in advance through SMS.

As many as 60 special squads have been formed to rectify line faults and other issues in Chennai and surrounding areas. Tangedco’s consumer complaints cell Minnagam (9498794987) is functioning round the clock, it said.

Meanwhile, AIADMK’s IT Wing took a jibe at the DMK government’s claim that Tamil Nadu was a power-surplus State. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), it flagged issues of power cuts and low voltages.