GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No gap between demand and supply of electricity: T.N. govt.

Smooth supply of power has been ensured across the State without any interruption, an official release said

Published - October 05, 2024 02:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji reviews the functioning of Minnagam, on Saturday, 5 October, 2024

Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji reviews the functioning of Minnagam, on Saturday, 5 October, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (October 5, 2024) said there was no gap between the demand and supply of electricity in the State.

Smooth supply of power has been ensured across the State without any interruption, an official release said, adding that Tangedco has taken all precautionary measures ahead of the upcoming northeast monsoon.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji on Saturday reviewed the functioning of Minnagam, a 24X7 service call centre to register and resolve various power-related complaints made by consumers.

During his review, the Minister instructed officials to give special attention to areas that are facing frequent power cuts by identifying the causes and rectifying the immediately. He also instructed the officials to immediately act on consumer complaints and ensure smooth supply of electricity.

Since the launch of Minnagam, as many as 28,69,876 complaints have been received, and 99.80% of them have been resolved after due verification. Consumers can contact the dedicated helpline, 9498794987, for electricity-related complaints, the release said.

K. Nanthakumar, Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director, and Aneesh Sekhar, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation, were present at the review.

Published - October 05, 2024 02:53 pm IST

Related Topics

power (infrastructure) / electricity production and distribution / Monsoon / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.