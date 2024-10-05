The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (October 5, 2024) said there was no gap between the demand and supply of electricity in the State.

Smooth supply of power has been ensured across the State without any interruption, an official release said, adding that Tangedco has taken all precautionary measures ahead of the upcoming northeast monsoon.

Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise V. Senthilbalaji on Saturday reviewed the functioning of Minnagam, a 24X7 service call centre to register and resolve various power-related complaints made by consumers.

During his review, the Minister instructed officials to give special attention to areas that are facing frequent power cuts by identifying the causes and rectifying the immediately. He also instructed the officials to immediately act on consumer complaints and ensure smooth supply of electricity.

Since the launch of Minnagam, as many as 28,69,876 complaints have been received, and 99.80% of them have been resolved after due verification. Consumers can contact the dedicated helpline, 9498794987, for electricity-related complaints, the release said.

K. Nanthakumar, Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director, and Aneesh Sekhar, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation, were present at the review.