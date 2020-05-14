Tamil Nadu

No fresh positive case in Virudhunagar

With no fresh positive case reported on Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Virudhunagar district stood at 44.

The district administration has called for meetings with textile shop owners on Thursday.

“We need to discuss the modalities to be followed by the shops to ensure social distancing and other safety measures to be taken,” Virudhunagar Collector, R. Kannan said.

He added that multi-storied textile shops would not be allowed to open.

Similarly, showrooms with airconditioned facilties also were not allowed to resume business.

The officials would also discuss the issue of small fireworks units run with District Revenue Officer licence. The units did not opened claiming that they could not work with 50% strength when their workforce was already very small.

Similarly, shops in complexes would not be allowed to function.

