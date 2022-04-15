No fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai

One new case reported in Ranipet

There were no fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore, and the total number of cases stood at 57,305 on Thursday. With a total of 56,141 persons having been discharged, the active cases in the district stood at one. The toll is 1,163.

One new case reported in Ranipet, taking the total number of cases to 53,923.

No new cases were reported in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. In Tiruvannamalai, the number of active cases stood at one, which took the total number of cases to 66,812.