No fresh COVID-19 infections in Vellore
No fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vellore and the total number of cases stood at 57,333 on Thursday. With a total of 56,165 persons having been discharged, there were five active cases in the district. The toll stood at 1,163. No new cases reported in Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.
