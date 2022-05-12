No fresh COVID-19 infection in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 57,317 on Thursday. While a total of 56,152 persons have been discharged, the active cases in the district stand at two. The district’s death toll is 1,163. No fresh cases were reported in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts. In Tiruvannamalai district, the total number of cases stood at 66,813. Out of these, 66,128 have been discharged and there is no active case in the district.