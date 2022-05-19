No fresh COVID-19 cases in Vellore
No fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai.
The total number of cases in Vellore was 57,318 on Thursday with 56,154 recoveries and one active case. The death toll is 1,163.
In Tiruvannamalai, the total number of cases is 66,813. Out of this, 66,128 have been discharged. There are no active cases in the district.
