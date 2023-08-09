HamberMenu
No fresh COVID-19 case in Tamil Nadu

August 09, 2023 07:17 am | Updated 07:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State reported no fresh cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

There were three active cases in the State. A total of 371 samples were tested on Tuesday.

