No fresh COVID-19 case in Ariyalur, Perambalur

CHENNAI

15 February 2021 02:13 IST

Three districts report just one case each; Chennai records 140 infections

Two districts, Ariyalur and Perambalur, recorded no fresh case of COVID-19 on Sunday, even as 470 persons tested positive for the infection in the State.

One person each in Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram and Kallakurichi were found to have contracted the virus.

The number of active cases in the State stands at 4,260. A total of 8,45,120 persons have tested positive for the infection so far.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 479 more persons were discharged after treatment from various health facilities on Sunday. Six deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 12,419.

Of the 1,872 passengers who returned from the United Kingdom between January 8 and February 14, as many as 1,632 persons have been traced and tested. While seven tested positive, 1,601 tested negative. The results of 24 travellers are awaited, and the tracing of other passengers is under way.

Public health officials said a communication from a laboratory in Bengaluru had identified, through whole genome sequencing, nine persons, including six returnees and their contacts, as having contracted the U.K. variant of the infection.

All the nine persons tested negative on follow-up RT-PCR tests done as per the standard operating procedure, and were discharged. They are under home quarantine.

In Chennai district, 140 new cases were identified and 160 persons were discharged after treatment. The district also recorded one death. As of date, 1,559 persons are undergoing treatment, either in healthcare facilities or at home. As many as 2,33,334 persons have contracted the infection and 2,27,652 persons have been discharged after treatment till date. A total of 4,123 deaths have occurred in the district.

Coimbatore district recorded 45 new cases and Chengalpattu 43.

While one person’s death was recorded as having occurred due to the infection, five others died of complications arising from pre-existing conditions.

A 44-year-old man from Kanniyakumari, who tested positive for COVID-19 on February 6, was admitted on the same day to a private hospital in Nagercoil with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty for two days. He died on February 13 and doctors recorded his death as having occurred due to COVID-19 pneumonia.