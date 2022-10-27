No fresh cases of COVID-19 in Vellore

ADVERTISEMENT

There were no new COVID-19 infections in Vellore district and the total number of cases stood at 58,168 on Thursday. With a total of 56,978 persons having been discharged, the district has 27 active cases.

Ranipet reported two fresh infections, taking the total number of cases in the district to 56,705. No fresh case was reported in Tirupattur.

In Tiruvannamalai, six fresh cases have been reported, pushing the total number of cases to 68,503. Out of these, 67,793 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 25.