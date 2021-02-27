No fresh case reported in Perambalur and Tirupathur

CHENNAI

27 February 2021 03:04 IST

Tamil Nadu records 481 fresh infections; 5 more deaths take the toll to 12,488

Tamil Nadu recorded 481 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours, taking the tally to 8,50,577 on Friday. At the same time, 483 persons were discharged from health facilities following treatment. Thus far, 8,34,043 persons have been discharged.

In the last several hours, five more deaths were recorded. So far, 12,488 persons have lost their lives to the infection. A total of 4,046 persons are under treatment, according to the daily health bulletin.

In Chennai district, 180 more persons tested positive and 153 were discharged. The district recorded two deaths. As of Friday, 1,786 persons are undergoing treatment either at health facilities or at home. Health officials said 47 of the cases in the district were imported from elsewhere. So far, 2,35,169 persons have been infected and 2,29,233 discharged. The district has recorded 4,150 deaths.

Advertising

Advertising

Perambalur and Tirupathur recorded no fresh case, whereas Chengalpattu reported 49 cases. In Coimbatore, 41 cases were detected. In some of the major districts, cases remained in double digits. Tiruvallur recorded 37 cases. In Thanjavur, 22 more were infected. The district also recorded two deaths. In Kancheepuram, one person died of the infection.

While one person admitted to a government medical college hospital died of the infection, four others died owing to pre-existing co-morbid conditions. Two of the deaths occurred at private hospitals.

A 27-year-old woman from Thanjavur, who was admitted on the evening of February 18 to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, tested positive on February 23. She died on February 24 owing to bilateral bronchopneumonia/acute respiratory distress syndrome, the hospital recorded. Among those who died of co-morbidities were two 80-year-old men, a 57-year-old woman and a 78-year-old man.

Of the 32,08,692 persons who entered the State through various routes till Thursday, 7,071 have tested positive.

16,073 vaccinated

On day 37 since the introduction of the vaccine, the State had built a capacity to administer 20,86,728 doses of Covishield and 70,611 doses of Covaxin. On Friday, 16,073 persons were vaccinated. They included 10,049 healthcare workers, 3,548 frontline workers and 1,687 police personnel. As many as 73 RPF personnel and 716 election staff were also administered the vaccines.