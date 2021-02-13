No fresh case in 3 districts, T.N. reports 483

CHENNAI

Chennai tops the table with 142 fresh infections; 18 districts clock cases in single digits

Three districts — Ariyalur, Dharmapuri and Tirupathur — reported no fresh case of COVID-19 on Friday, even as 483 persons tested positive for the infection in the State. As many as 18 other districts clocked cases in single digits.

While Chennai topped the table with 142 cases, Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had 45 cases each. There were 21 cases in Tiruvallur. The fresh cases included five returnees — one from Bangladesh and four from West Bengal.

The State accounts for a total of 8,44,173 cases. Another 486 persons, including 137 in Chennai and 46 in Chengalpattu, were discharged on Friday. So far, 8,27,480 persons have been discharged. The number of active cases stood at 4,285. This included 1,562 persons in Chennai, 461 in Coimbatore, 285 in Chengalpattu and 239 in Tiruvallur.

There were six fatalities in the State, taking the toll to 12,408. Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Ranipet, Thanjavur and Theni recorded one death each.

The deceased included four persons in their 50s, two of whom did not have co-morbidities.

A 58-year-old man from Coimbatore was admitted to a private hospital on February 3 with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty for four days. He died on February 11 due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia. A 54-year-old man from Chennai, who was admitted to the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on February 8, died on February 10 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, acute respiratory distress syndrome, acute respiratory failure and septicemia.

As many as 55,290 samples were tested in 24 hours, taking the total figure to 1,66,55,151.

15,856 inoculated

A total of 15,856 persons were vaccinated on Friday. As many as 2,27,340 persons have received the COVID-19 vaccines in the State so far.

As many as 10,210 healthcare workers, 3,137 frontline workers and 2,509 police personnel were covered on Friday. Of them, 10,132 healthcare workers, 3,136 frontline workers and 2,450 police personnel received Covishield. Only one frontline worker was administered Covaxin, while 78 healthcare workers and 59 police personnel received that vaccine.

As many as 1,98,146 healthcare workers have received the vaccines so far, according to the daily report of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.