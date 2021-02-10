No fresh case in 3 districts; State reports 469

22 districts see fewer than 10 infections each; four more deaths recorded

Three districts — Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga — reported no new case of COVID-19, even as the State added 469 cases to its tally on Tuesday.

A total of 22 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. In Chennai, 139 persons tested positive for the infection, followed by Coimbatore with 53. There were 37 cases in Chengalpattu, 35 in Tiruvallur and 25 in Erode. The State's tally rose to 8,42,730.

As many as 491 persons were discharged, taking the total figure to 8,26,011. The State reported four more deaths, including two in Chennai and one each in Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur. A total of 12,391 persons have died of the infection so far.

Among those whose deaths were recorded on Tuesday, two were in their 50s. A 58-year-old man with systemic hypertension had been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai on January 30, with complaints of fever, cough and breathing difficulty. He died on February 8 due to COVID-19 pneumonia. A 55-year-old man with diabetes, systemic hypertension and chronic kidney disease had been admitted to a private hospital on February 4 with complaints of fever, cough and myalgia for 19 days. He died on February 8 due to multiple organ dysfunction syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

The State accounts for a total of 4,328 active cases. As many as 51,174 samples were tested in 24 hours.

As many as 10,550 persons were vaccinated across the State on Tuesday. A total of 1,85,299 persons have been inoculated till date.

Vaccines were administered to 7,436 healthcare workers, 1,480 frontline staff and 1,634 police personnel. Covishield was administered to 7,317 healthcare workers, all the 1,480 frontline workers and 1,612 police personnel, while 119 healthcare workers and 22 police personnel received Covaxin. The vaccination was carried out in 631 sessions with a total capacity of 64,400. A total of 1,70,731 healthcare workers, 11,646 frontline workers and 2,922 police personnel have been vaccinated in the State till date.