‘No force can shake AIADMK’

Edappadi K Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam were the two eyes of the AIADMK and no force can shake the party, said speakers at a demonstration staged here on Monday.

The demonstration was staged in protest against the DMK government and Chief Minister M. K. Stalin “for registering false cases against AIADMK’s former ministers and senior leaders.” The speakers said the ruling party should stop indulging in such acts and make efforts to solve grievances of the common man.

Coming to power by giving false promises, the DMK was unable to keep its promises. So in a bid to divert the attention of the public, it was indulging in misusing the official machinery and the police to foist cases. Facing threats and false allegations were not new to the AIADMK. When the then DMK president M Karunanidhi directed the police and registered cases against late MGR, in no time, the court in Tirupur dismissed it, former minister M Valarmathi said and added that the DMK manipulated the EVMs to win the urban local body elections.

The DMK had no locus standi to criticise or speak ill of the AIADMK, which has been built with the cadre support, while it was not the case with the DMK, which revolved behind a single family, former Minister R. B. Udayakumar said and added that the party was intact with coordinator Mr. Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Mr. Palaniswami having the reins. There was no doubt and no confusion in this regard, he said.

Another former Minister Sellur K Raju blamed the police for foisting cases against his counterpart D. Jayakumar. After having served as Speaker and Minister, he (Jayakumar) knew the law of the land better than those in the DMK. Mr. Jayakumar only caught hold of a DMK cadre, who indulged in bogus voting and handed him over to the police, but action had been taken against Mr. Jayakumar.

The day when people turning against the DMK was not too far, Mr. Raju said.