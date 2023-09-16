HamberMenu
No-fly zone declared, prohibitory orders imposed in Vellore over Stalin’s visit

He will be taking part in the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi

September 16, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

The Superintendent of Police (SP), N. Manivannan, on Saturday imposed prohibitory orders and declared a no-fly zone over certain areas across Vellore district in connection with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s two-day visit beginning on Saturday.

Police said that Mr. Stalin would be travelling to Vellore from Chennai by train.

The areas covered under the no-fly-zone include the new bus terminus on Katpadi Road, Old Corporation Office where the statue of Periyar E.V. Ramasamy is located, Melmanavoor village (Sri Lankan rehabilitation camp) on Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and Kandaneri village where he would be taking part in the birth centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister and DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, said a press release. 

The declaration prohibits flying any kind of aviation device including UAV or drones in the above areas with immediate effect. Any violation of this order is punishable, the release added.

