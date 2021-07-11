Tamil Nadu

No fly zone declared around INS Rajali

The area in a 3-km radius from the perimeter of INS Rajali, Naval Air Station, Arakkonam, has been designated as a “No Fly Zone.”

According to a press release, all individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any non-conventional aerial objects within these zones without any prior permission. The INS Rajali will destroy or confiscate any UAVs that violate this restriction.

Further, the operator found violating these orders will be charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. It has been informed that approval for utilisation of drones by any operator or civil/government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) must be obtained through the DigitalSky website, and a copy of the approval letter must be submitted to the Headquarters Eastern Naval Command (Command Security Officer) and INS Rajali at least a week before any flying operations.


Comments
